UPDATE: 'It sounded like the whole street blew up'

MAINTENANCE CONTINUES: A silver sedan had been driving at excessive speeds, hit a power pole near the corner of McFarlane St and Abelia Way. Ebony Stansfield

A RESDIENT who heard a car hitting a power pole late last night in South Grafton said it sounded like their whole street blew up.

The Abelia Street resident Tiara, who lives close to where the incident occurred, said members of her household heard the loud bang.

"When everyone who lives on the premises went outside at around 2am they said ... emergency services were there," she said.

She said she had never seen anything like the crash before.

"It sounded like the whole street blew up," Tiara said.

A spokesperson from Essential Energy said customers in South Grafton and surround areas were affected by an unplanned outage last night due to a car hitting a pole in the Roberts Street area.

The spokesperson said 1796 customers were without power from 11.44pm last night, with crews attending immediately. Our crews were able to isolate the fault and 1583 customers were back on by 12.50am this morning.

"Repairs to the damaged pole and wires were made and the remaining 213 customers were back on at 8.40am."

EARLIER

Late last night concerned residents posted on Clarence Valley- Buy Swap Sell Facebook page and said that a driver of a silver sedan who was dangerously driving lost control and hit a power pole on the corner of McFarlane St and Abelia Way.

Another residents posted on the page and said there was a power outage around 11.30pm last night.