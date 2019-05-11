It takes a community to help Julie battle cancer

VITAL SUPPORT: Ben Holder and his wife Julie have been blown away by the support they have received from the community during Julie's battle with cancer.

THE SUPPORT they have received from the Grafton community will be a vital component for her complete recovery from lung cancer says local woman Julie Holder.

Ms Holder and her husband, Ben, said they have been overwhelmed with way the community, from neighbours to complete strangers, has been prepared to kick in to help her fight the disease.

Tonight the Grafton District Services Club will be packed out with trivia teams raising money to help the couple continue their battle to get Ms Holder well again.

"The people of this town are so generous,” she said. "I'm sure that's helped in the healing process.

"If I was isolated I'm sure this would be a totally different experience.”

Mr Holder said the money from the community has opened up opportunities for his wife to get the latest, cutting edge treatments developed at the Peter MacCallum Centre in Melbourne.

"Options, that's what it's meant for us,” he said. "The chemo treatments Julie continues to have have given us time and now we have the chance to explore some alternative therapies that are not so harsh.”

Ms Holder said she has one more chemo session to complete before the couple head to Melbourne to explore possible immuno-therapy treatments.

"I'm symptom free at the moment,” she said. "I've got rid of this really nasty cough I had since Christmas.”

The money raised by the trivia night, a Go Fund Me page, and fundraising efforts at Hybrid Fitness, Heart & Soul Cafe, To Be Nourished, Cutz on Fitzroy and the Lions Club would be vital.

"I remember one of my doctors telling me they don't discuss these alternative therapies with a lot of patients because they know they can't pay for them,” Ms Holder said.

"If the immunotherapy treatment goes ahead, it will cost $60,000 for 10 treatments at $6000 each, before the government comes in to help,” she said.