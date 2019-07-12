It was an expensive night out for 18-year-old

Menu
The 18-year-old was asked to leave the hotel because he was intoxicated.
Aisling Brennan
12th Jul 2019
A NIGHT out in Byron Bay has cost an East Ballina man $1100 in fines after he was refused entry to multiple licensed premises.

According to Tweed Byron Police District, about 8.20pm on Saturday, July 6, an 18-year-old man was refused entry into a Byron Bay hotel due to his level of intoxication.

About 9.05pm the man was located inside the hotel by security and police were contacted.

Police informed the man he would receive a $550 fine for being an excluded person re-entering a licensed premises and he wasn't allowed within 50m of the hotel for six hours.

But only two hours later, the same man was seen by security trying to jump the fence of the hotel about 11.05pm and the police were called again.

The man was located across the road and was informed he would be issued with another $550 fine for attempting to re-enter the hotel after being excluded.

He has now been issued with two infringement notices totalling $1100.

If a person is refused entry or excluded from a licensed premises in New South Wales they are required to move 50m away from the premises for six hours and not attempt to re-enter the premises for 24 hours, otherwise they can be issued with a $550 infringement or up to $5500 fine at court.

