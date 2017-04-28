It was cold ... but not that cold

IT was a chilly start to the day in the Clarenec Valley this morning as temperatures plummeted to single digits.

The mercury at Grafton Airport dropped to 9.9 degrees at 5am, five degrees below average.

Yesterday was the coldest day this year, with a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees at Grafton Airport. It was significantly warmer at Grafton Ag Station, only dipping down to 10.2 yesterday and 11.1 today.

But the drop in temperatures was not as extreme as weather forecasters originally predicted in some areas, and residents can expect temperatures to return to about average for this time of year.

"It hasn't been quite as bad as we expected," BOM weather forecaster Michael Paech said.

"We should be getting an improving trend from today in terms of maximums being that little bit warmer."

After another cool start to the weekend (11 degrees tomorrow), a minimum temperature of 13 is forecast for Sunday and 14 for Monday, with maximums of 25 degrees.

Meanwhile a marine wind warning has been issued with Coffs Coast, Byron Coast, Macquarie Coast and Hunter Coast expecting gale force winds today.