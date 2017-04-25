'It was like a family': Navy veteran

DEFENCE SERVICE: Brian Frederiksen of Minnie Water has served in the Navy and the Air Force.

BRIAN Frederiksen was only 17 when he joined the Navy where he served for nine years before joining the Air Force.

When Mr Frederiksen joined the HMAS Supply, a big oil ship, he began travelling all over the world.

"We went to every country in Southeast Asia, we went to America, Africa, India, everywhere," Mr Frederiksen said.

"I always wanted to be a sailor so I could see the world.

"There was great comradeship in the Navy back then, there were only 17,000 of us. Everyone knew each other, it was like a family."

Wooli Anzac Day service: David Noonan on the bagpipes at the Wooli Anzac Day service.

When Mr Frederiksen left the Navy in 1975, he was struggling to gain employment and his father suggested the Air Force as an option.

"I was going to be a diesel mechanic, but then air sea rescue came up and I applied for that and I did 12 years in the air sea rescue," he said.

"If planes came down, we rescued them."

Mr Frederiksen said while the Air Force wasn't as friendly as the Navy, he was serving with a lot of ex-Navy men in his role.

"So we were our own private little kingdom," he said.

"I reached the sergeant ranking and and I met my wife (Jane) in the Air Force and she trained women, in the Women's Royal Australian Air Force."

Mr and Mrs Frederiksen now live in Minnie Water and he helps to organise the Wooli Anzac service.