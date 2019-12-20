Italo Ferreira wins Pipe Masters, crowned world champion

Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira has been crowned world champion after winning the Pipe Masters. He is pictured here at the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast at Duranbah Beach on the Gold Coast earlier this year. (AAP Image/Supplied by World Surf League, Matt Dunbar)

SURFING: Italo Ferreira has been crowned the 2019 World Surf League world champion after winning the Pipe Masters in Hawaii.

Brazilian surfer Ferreira, who arrived at Oahu as the world No.1, defeated his countryman Gabriel Medina 15.56 to 12.94 to win his first world title.

Ferreira and Medina went head to head for the world title in a winner-takes-all final at Pipeline after Kolohe Andino was eliminated by France's Michel Bourez in the last 16.

Defeat for Medina stops him from becoming the first surfer to go back-to-back at Pipeline since the late Andy Irons in 2006.

"It was my dream," Ferreira said.

"I've trained all my life for this. I can't believe it. Thank you God."

Ferreira and Medina will represent Brazil at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after finishing first and second respectively in the world rankings.

Australian surfer Julian Wilson has also booked his spot in the Australian team for Tokyo, when surfing will make its Olympic debut.

Wilson was eliminated in the last 16 of the Pipe Masters in Hawaii on Thursday (Friday AEDT), but countryman Jack Freestone's defeat in the quarter-finals means Wilson will join Owen Wright in the Australian team for next year's Olympics in Japan.

Aussie Soli Bailey was also eliminated in the last 16.

American legend Kelly Stater, who defeated Freestone in the last eight, has won his third Vans Triple Crown title, and his first since 1998.

The Triple Crown consists of the year's final three events, which all take place in Hawaii.

Slater was beaten by Medina in the semi-finals, and will miss out on the Olympics next year.

Seth Moniz was also named as the 2019 Rookie of the Year.