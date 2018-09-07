Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW review mulls school smartphone ban. Picture: Alison Wynd
NSW review mulls school smartphone ban. Picture: Alison Wynd
Education

Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

7th Sep 2018 8:59 AM

NEW South Wales students, parents and teachers will be asked what they think about smartphones in classrooms as part of a review into whether the devices should be allowed in schools.

The terms of reference for the review, proposed by state Education Minister Rob Stokes, will be announced on Friday and its recommendations will be passed on to the government by the end of the year.

Child psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg, who will lead the review, told The Daily Telegraph he plans to look at phone bans that have been implemented in schools in Albania and France.

Reader poll

Do you think smartphone should be banned from classrooms?

View Results

Pollster Ipsos will conduct interviews with educators and families as part of the large-scale review into phones and tablets in schools that could suggest bans, age limitations or technology-free days.

-AAP

classrooms education nsw smartphones technology
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

    premium_icon Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

    Business A packet or reforms to ensure there is no repeat of the sub contractor payment chaos after the collapse of Ostwald Bros, has noted flaws in the proposal.

    FUNDING RUSH: Football big winner with State grants

    premium_icon FUNDING RUSH: Football big winner with State grants

    Soccer NATIONALS announce more than $1.8 million for community.

    Male driver transported with spinal injuries

    Male driver transported with spinal injuries

    News Westpac Rescue Helicopter transports 45yo male driver from the scene

    Girls' Night In planned to help cancer sufferer

    Girls' Night In planned to help cancer sufferer

    News Vicki's Support Night Dinner on later this month

    Local Partners