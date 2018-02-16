It's a dangerous job, but not for these men on the land

Brad McLennan, of Kangaroo Creek says agriculture is only dangerous if you're not educated in what you're doing.

ON ANY given day at the Grafton saleyards, there is thousands of years of experience in the agriculture industry.

Point out to any of these workers they've been risking their lives in what has been found to be the most dangerous occupation in Australia, and the response is in the negative.

"It's not dangerous at all,” one said. "More dangerous to be a politician at the moment,” one wag laughed.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing industries were named the most dangerous in the country for the third year in a row according to analysis of Safework Australia data released on January 18.

The research conducted by finder.com.au showed 44 fatalities in 2016 with 3510 serious injuries reported.

Spray contractor Brad McLennan, who also looks after cattle of his own, was a little more circumspect when presented with the danger of his chosen field.

"It's dangerous to uneducated people, inexperienced people,” he said.

Mr McLennan said in the 20 years in the industry he'd had a few knocks over the years, but nothing serious in working with such equipment as quad bikes, tractors and other machinery.

"You work to minimise that sort of thing, and it's all good,” he said. "Even with animals, you do get the odd one that's out of control, but it goes back to the knowledge and being aware of what's going on.”

Westlawn Finance business development manager Damien Rouse said in his 15 years in the industry, he'd never had any work related injuries, and was surprised to hear of the injury count for the year.

"Maybe they were paper cuts,” he laughed. "I'm not sure what else it would be.”

Mr Rouse said the job often required long stints in front of the computer, and he made sure he had regular breaks to alleviate strain injuries, or eye strain.

The finder.com.au report combined stats for both fatalities and injuries (relative to the amount of employees in the industry) to create a Risk Score for each industry. The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry has routinely been at the top of the most dangerous jobs list, with 418 workplace fatalities being recorded between 2007-2016. The most dangerous type of sub-division within agriculture was sheep, beef cattle and grain framing with 279 total fatalities in the same time period.

The full report is available at www.finder.com.au/ most-dangerous-jobs- australia