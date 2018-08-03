It's a 'Onesie' karake party at the Jacaranda Hotel

Anna Smidt, Jessie Dean, Ebonee Weaver and Jorga Turner get in some practice before Ebonee's karaoke onesie party as a Jacaranda fundraiser tonight at the Jacaranda Hotel.

GET YOUR favourite 'Onesie' out and your singing voice ready, Jacaranda Queen Candidate Ebonee Weaver is hosting a karaoke night at the Jacaranda Hotel tonight.

Ms Weaver invites everyone to come on down to the Jacaranda Hotel dressed in their favourite 'Onesie' for a singalong and boogie.

She said there will be a lucky door prize and a trophy for best dressed 'Onesie'.

Ms Weaver said the Jacaranda Hotel suggested the creative idea which she thought was great.

"Something different to get people to get out and have some fun while supporting the Jacaranda Festival,” she said.

She has three different 'Onesies' to choose from in her collection, so she isn't sure which she will wear yet.

"It will be a fun surprise,” she said.

The Karaoke night held at the Jacaranda Hotel at 7.30-9.30pm Friday at 154 Pound St, Grafton.

The cost is $5 which will go towards Ebonee's Jacaranda Queen fundraising effort.