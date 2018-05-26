IT'S A RECORD: Local stargazers part of smashing event

More than 230 Clarence residents joined the star gazing world record at Grafton Public School on Wednesday night.

CLARENCE Valley stargazers have contributed to breaking an astronomy world record.

On Wednesday night, 232 keen amateur astronomers flocked to the grounds of Grafton Public School where they turned their telescopes and binoculars skywards for an assault on the Guinness Book of World Records' mark of 7960 for the most people stargazing - multiple venues.

The turnout for the ABC's Stargazing Live, featuring British astrophysicist Brian Cox, at more than 285 venues around Australia, has smashed that mark, with 40,000 stargazers qualifying, having watched the moon continuously for 10 minutes in the specified time.

STARRY NIGHT: More than 230 Clarence residents joined the stargazing world record at Grafton Public School on Wednesday night. Simon Hughes

Local organiser Michelle McDonagh said 350 people attended the stargazing event at the school.

"In all, 273 people participated in the record attempt with 232 people officially meeting the criteria to be counted by the Guinness Book of World Records,” she said.

"This was an opportunity for the Grafton community to be part of something very special and at the same time promote science to children and adults who may never have looked through a telescope before.

"It was fabulous meeting members of the community from various organisations and coming together for a common goal.”

Ms McDonagh said the large tracking telescopes the local astronomy club brought to the school were impressive and their generosity in allowing non-club members to use them in the build-up to the record attempt was appreciated.

Ms McDonagh said the school hoped to build on the success of Wednesday night.

"We are hoping to provide some further astronomy one-hour night sessions for the community throughout the year,” she said.