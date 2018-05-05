It's a shame there's gotta be a grand final loser

Melbourne City defender Osama Malik feels the pain of defeat in last Friday night's semi-final against the Newcastle Jets. Picture: Darren Pateman/AAP

MELBOURNE Victory is my team - I always say I bleed blue - but if I could pick another side I am a fan of and enjoy watching, it's the Newcastle Jets.

If there is one game I would love to be a draw, tonight's A-League grand final is it.

If only we could come to some agreement where we said, "OK, you be champions for six months, we will be champions for the next six months and then everyone is happy."

Sadly, that cannot happen and there must be a loser, just like Sydney FC last week.

That was a shame because the loss almost overshadowed the Sky Blues' whole season, which was outstanding.

Unfortunately, that's going to be the same on Saturday if Victory wins - all the hard work Newcastle has will be largely overshadowed.

Hopefully it won't - I don't think it will, but we will see.

I am just buzzing for both teams, especially Newcastle.

Not many teams from regional areas managed to get to grand finals over the past few years and the game sold out on Monday, which was fantastic.

The Jets deserve to be there, but I am excited about my own club being there too.

Big-game experience will be key in the game at McDonald Jones Stadium and the Victory has several game-changers in the team.

Kostas Barbarouses has been there and won a championship, James Troisi who has been part of grand finals and Besart Berisha has won so many.

It will be interesting to see who steps up.

Roy O'Donovan will be one of the Jets' key players. He was at Central Coast last year and they slumped to last on the ladder this season.

Against Melbourne City he was a bit quiet, but hopefully he can change it around because if the Jets are going to have any chance they need him firing.

He's probably not used to this environment pressure- wise. This is a little bit different to anything he has been involved with in Australia.

As well as home advantage, the Jets have something else going for them in the grand final - my old Victory boss Ernie Merrick. He's one cool customer and one of the best coaches I have worked with, not just the football side of things, but also his management of players.

It brings the best out of players when a coach lets you do things that others maybe don't.

You want to play and win for them and that's the feeling I am getting from Newcastle.

It helps the Jets that Victory has never travelled well to play in Newcastle, but of course this is grand final time.

I thought the Jets had run their race last Friday night - the way the game was unfolding it didn't look like they were going to find a goal - but then they get one of the best goals in A-League history, Riley McGree's scorpion kick.

It was one of the greatest goals I have seen, and was followed last Saturday by one of the most entertaining games of football I have seen.

It was exactly what the A-League needed - the weekend of football was spectacular.

There has been a lot of bad press over the past year, but last week's finals have kind of just washed that away.

Hopefully that will continue tonight.

It will certainly be entertaining end-to-end stuff because that's the way both teams like to play.

They don't hold back and I think that's why I enjoy watching them both.

They go in with a mindset of we are going to win, we are not going to park the bus.

That's why I know it's going to be entertaining.

I am going to have so say Victory, but it will be a close one.

There will be a few goals, so I saying 3-2.

