TNT Towing trucks have been busy this morning pulling people from a large pothole at Glenugie on the Pacific Highway

A local tow-truck operator has warned motorists to take care, even on pieces of road they think might be okay in the rain.

Damian Rose of TNT Towing said the hole near Glenugie on the new Pacific Highway had caught many motorists unaware and caused significant damage.

"It's a six to eight inch pothole on the Pacific Highway, and we attended in total 11 cars this all for the same pothole from around 3am," he said.

"Many of the cars have smashed rims and tyres - one car did threes and tyres on the one car."

A map showing the potholes created by damaged from flooding rain hitting the Clarence area, including a large on on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie.

Mr Rose said the towing service had been overloaded with work and had already pulled several cars from flood waters today.

A spokeswoman from Transport for NSW said that a crew was on scene performing emergency repairs to the road surface at the moment.

More information on road conditions and closures could be found through Live Traffic NSW, which currently shows multiple road closures or warnings due to the water damage on roads.

Through his Facebook page, he urged motorists to slow down and move over when they see emergency lights on the road.

"If you see one of our trucks on the roadside completing a tow or assisting emergency services anywhere throughout the Valley, slow down and move over," he said.

"It doesn't matter if the lights are red and blue or orange and white - we all have families we want to go home to, just like you do."

Water spilling from Alumy Creek near South Grafton closed the road earlier this morning.

The are reports from across the valley of water across roads, with the Big River Way still closed north of Grafton, but water also creeping across many waterways.

SES and other authorities advise always to never cross flooded roads no matter how deep the water is, and in emergencies call Triple-0.