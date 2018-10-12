It's all about pink

(back l-r) Brittany Pye, Amy Stephenson, Erin Parfrement, Yasmin Bruggy, Jessica Domoney, and (front) Maddi O'Connor - from Tea on teh Terrace and Ammo Hair and beauty - combining for a Pink Morning Tea to raise money.

(back l-r) Brittany Pye, Amy Stephenson, Erin Parfrement, Yasmin Bruggy, Jessica Domoney, and (front) Maddi O'Connor - from Tea on teh Terrace and Ammo Hair and beauty - combining for a Pink Morning Tea to raise money. Adam Hourigan

EVERYONE has been touched by cancer, that is why Frances Pye form the Tea on the Terrace and Maddi O'Connor from AMMO Hair and Beauty got together to hold a pink extravaganza - all to raise money for breast cancer.

"I've always been involved in fundraisers for the Cancer Council and Maddi from AMMO Hair and Beauty said she'd love to do a combined one,” Frances said.

The event, which is called the Pink Ribbon Breakfast, will be on today from 8.30-11.30am as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They will have delicious sweet treats, tea and lots of other yummy things for people to enjoy.

They're also holding a lolly jar guessing competition and a raffle with first prize a GHD Platinum valued at $360, with other goodies donated from local businesses.

"We started selling raffle tickets two weeks ago, it's going to be a great morning and we're encouraging people to wear pink,” Frances said.

Entry will be a gold coin donation.

The event will be held at Tea on the Terrace, Maclean.