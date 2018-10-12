Menu
(back l-r) Brittany Pye, Amy Stephenson, Erin Parfrement, Yasmin Bruggy, Jessica Domoney, and (front) Maddi O'Connor - from Tea on teh Terrace and Ammo Hair and beauty - combining for a Pink Morning Tea to raise money.
News

It's all about pink

12th Oct 2018 7:02 AM

EVERYONE has been touched by cancer, that is why Frances Pye form the Tea on the Terrace and Maddi O'Connor from AMMO Hair and Beauty got together to hold a pink extravaganza - all to raise money for breast cancer.

"I've always been involved in fundraisers for the Cancer Council and Maddi from AMMO Hair and Beauty said she'd love to do a combined one,” Frances said.

The event, which is called the Pink Ribbon Breakfast, will be on today from 8.30-11.30am as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They will have delicious sweet treats, tea and lots of other yummy things for people to enjoy.

They're also holding a lolly jar guessing competition and a raffle with first prize a GHD Platinum valued at $360, with other goodies donated from local businesses.

"We started selling raffle tickets two weeks ago, it's going to be a great morning and we're encouraging people to wear pink,” Frances said.

Entry will be a gold coin donation.

The event will be held at Tea on the Terrace, Maclean.

