Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is fouled hard by Donovan Mitchell. Picture: AP/Rick Bowmer
Basketball

‘It’s ALL about the health of Ben Simmons’

7th Nov 2019 2:49 PM

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons has been forced out of the game against Joe Ingles' Utah Jazz with a shoulder injury.

The seemingly innocuous incident happened early in the first quarter after the Australian backed into power forward Royce O'Neale on the low post, forcing a wincing reaction from the 2017/18 Rookie of the Year who immediately clutched at his right shoulder.

Simmons came back briefly in the second quarter before exiting with two points and two assists. The 76ers said their star guard was suffering a "stinger" and "will not return" to the court.

However, eagle-eyed viewers pointed out the injury likely happened a couple of plays earlier after Simmons hit the deck following a tussle with old rookie sparring partner Donovan Mitchell.

Co-host of Sixers Outsiders on NBC Sports Philadelphia tweeted the result now has no meaning: The outcome of this game now means very very little, it is ALL about the health of Ben Simmons. #SixersOutsiders

 

 

 

 

