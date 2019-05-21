It's all hands on deck at the Lawrence Museum

Geoff Bert celebrates with the volunteers at the Museum after he restored Lawrence's first tractor.

Geoff Bert celebrates with the volunteers at the Museum after he restored Lawrence's first tractor. Adam Hourigan

THE Lawrence Museum is in the former 2NR broadcast station, just above the Bluff Point Ferry crossing on the Clarence River. It's owned and managed by community group, Lawrence Historical Society.

The building itself is heritage listed, as well as being home to a number of heritage listed items.

Lawrence has an interesting history, being a major port on the Clarence River in early settlement days, and the museum strives to tell the stories of the people, the trade, shipping, fishing and farming and the social life of the time.

Tuesday is working bee day and it is not unusual to have 15-20 people busy with their chosen tasks coming together for a provided morning tea and catching up with friends,

Volunteers come from Gulmarrad, Brushgrove, Maclean, Grafton and Braunstone as well as Lawrence and enjoy the camaraderie of working together and the satisfaction achieved from completing their projects.

"I like the company and I also enjoy restoring old machinery,” volunteer Ken Primmer said.

Other volunteers are busy with the construction of a new shed, which will provide more than 200sq m of display space.

This project involves people with a wide range of building skills and labouring tasks.

The Lawrence Museum has a large enough collection to fill it when completed.

Of course, regular museum work continues, with care of the collection, cataloguing, curating and research. Importantly, guides are needed for museum opening times - and training is provided.

Volunteers also cater for group visits, with morning teas and lunches.

"We especially welcome ladies who may want to help us in the kitchen,” said vice president Roz Jones.

"We have a good team and it is an enjoyable atmosphere, our guests are always most appreciative.”

The Lawrence Rural and River Museum has leased adjoining land and future projects include the restoration of the heritage-listed Flood Boat, Cane Barge No 6 and Ashby Ferry that is at Ferry Park.

Ms Jones said training and skills development were an integral part of volunteering at Lawrence Museum.

"Volunteers can learn building skills from experienced tradesmen, research skills, and care of museum objects,” she said.

"We provide access to appropriate workshops and on the job training. We have so many projects in the pipeline, we can find a role to suit just about anyone, whether you like to work independently, with a partner or in a team.

"We will especially be looking for people to work on boat restoration soon.”

Lawrence Museum welcomes all volunteers, especially guides for weekends, three hours on Saturday or Sunday afternoon, once or twice every three months. Couples are welcome.

All inquiries to Roz Jones on 0429477102.