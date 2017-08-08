22°
It's all in the family for award-winning dentists

8th Aug 2017 12:00 PM
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE: Staff from Family Dental celebrate their wins, including for People Choice Employee for Dwarne McPhee (second from right).
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE: Staff from Family Dental celebrate their wins, including for People Choice Employee for Dwarne McPhee (second from right). Adam Hourigan

IT IS no accident that dentists Willem Espag

and Annie Lippert decided to name their Clarence Valley practice Family Dental.

Judging by the smiles after winning four trophies in the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards, it is a very happy family.

Willem and Annie wore a path from their table to the lectern as they accepted awards for Professional Services - Up to Five Employees (Family Dental Yamba), New Business - First Year of Operation, and Technology and Innovation (both Family Dental Grafton).

To top off a successful night, Yamba practice manager Dwarne McPhee won the award for

People's Choice Favourite Employee.

"We entered the awards because it is a good and different thing to do with our staff, but we weren't really expecting to win anything,” Willem said.

"So, to get so many awards was a big shock and we are really happy about it.

"Annie has had to go away but the rest of the team are really enjoying the recognition we received.

"We would like to thank the sponsors and the organisers and we really appreciate the support of our customers.”

The South African-trained couple came to Australia in 2009 and spent several years at Victor Harbour in South Australia before the beauty of the Clarence River tempted them to the NSW North Coast.

"We were told there were openings in the Clarence and Coffs Harbour, but once I saw them I didn't like Coffs - it was too big - and as a water baby I was sold by the Clarence River,” Willem said.

"We moved to Yamba and haven't looked back.”

The Yamba practice opened in January 2015, with the Grafton practice added to the family in December 2016.

Finding the right place for the Grafton clinic proved a real challenge, and eventually a dirty, small engines workshop in Duke St was chosen, followed by an eight-month, ceiling-to-floor renovation of the property that

clearly impressed the Technology and Innovation judges.

"We have transformed it into what we believe is the most technologically advanced dental practice in the Valley,” Willem said of the clinic that he added has easy access for clients of all ages.

The faces of the two clinics are practice managers Dwarne McPhee (Yamba) and Ellie Bland (Grafton), who were both Top 12 finalists in the People's Choice Favourite Employee award.

It was Dwarne who took home the prize in that category, a result Willem said he found particularly pleasing.

"We had known Dwarne for a while when we were looking for a practice manager and no-one had fitted what we were looking for in the position,” Willem said.

"So, I called him one night and asked him, 'do you want to give it a go?' and he has been the perfect fit.

"He is open to learning new skills and he has really bloomed in the position.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
