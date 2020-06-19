Menu
Yamba Bowling Club's Blake Wolfe is welcoming patrons back to the club after some months away.
IT’S BACK: Bowlo brings meaty cheer to Yamba

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
THERE may not be any Keno pencils to “borrow” but life is starting to look a little more familiar at Yamba bowlo this week.

After a cautious reopening following the coronavirus lockdown, Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba is getting back into gear as some old favourites are brought back - albiet in a Covidsafe way.

Mr Wolfe said the club has begun reintroducing entertainment, raffles and promotions after focusing their energy in the first two weeks on getting their Covid Safe procedures right.

“The first few weeks we have been feeling it out and now we are ready to go,” he said.

“We recently had our first community events with the ukulele players and line dancers coming in and tonight we will have our first raffle,” Bowlo marketing manager Blake Wolfe said.

“It isn’t our famous 300 meat tray raffle we would usually have on a Friday night, but it is still a big raffle with $1100 worth of meat up for grabs (between) 52 winners.”

He said their capacity was currently 270 people, which will rise on July 1 as restrictions are relaxed.
Social bowls, mini-golf, ten-pin bowling, gaming and all food and beverage was now open with bingo back from Monday.

“There have been some people still unsure on the rules and regulations and whether they can come in. But we want to everyone to know we are ready,” he said.

“We are going above and beyond to make sure we are a registered Covidsafe venue and we have extra staff to comply with the regulations.

While there were a few changes, most notably cashless payments and the removal of menus and Keno pencils, Mr Wolfe saw there was also an opportunity for the club to look at ways to improve what they offered.

“Everything we bring back is evaluated as being Covidsafe and we think ‘can we change it for the better?” he said.

“We are pretty much starting from scratch really.”

Raffle tickets can be bought from 5.30pm, draws from 6.30pm.

