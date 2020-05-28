IT’S BACK: Clarence fans weigh in on NRL premiership chances

James Tedesco of the Roosters heads in to score a try during the 2019 NRL Grand Final between the Canberra Raiders and the Sydney Roosters in 2019. Can the Roosters make a charge for an historic three-peat (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

James Tedesco of the Roosters heads in to score a try during the 2019 NRL Grand Final between the Canberra Raiders and the Sydney Roosters in 2019. Can the Roosters make a charge for an historic three-peat (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

NRL :It’s back.

After over two months of waiting, the NRL is back on our TV screens tonight and understandably, most people can’t wait to get back into it.

We all locked in our favourites at the start of the 2020 season but with some changes to the draw, we thought we’d have another look and who better to ask than some of the diehard fans of the Clarence Valley.

The most assured fan of the lot was 2GF presenter and Parramatta Eels supporter Richie Williamson.

“I’m feeling pretty confident, unlike the Brisbane Broncos supporters who have had an air of anxiousness around town,” Williamson said.

2GF presenter Richie Williamson on air to launch the Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal on Monday, 25th November, 2019.

Currently on top of the ladder, the Eels will take a huge home advantage into the 18-game season, with only two from their opening seven played away from Bankwest.

“I think the draw is good for the Eels. Bankwest is a good home ground so I can see us having a really good year,” he said.

“We have the unit to do very, very well. Some of the silver spoon teams in the competition, including the Sydney Roosters and the Broncos, are nervous. It’s a good sign. The Eels are definitely the ones to watch so get on them.”

South Grafton Rebels player turned coach, Ronnie Gordon, has his allegiances lying further south in the city of Sydney.

Rebels coach Ron Gordon at the Group 2 grand final between the South Grafton Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park South Grafton on Sunday, 11th September, 2016.

But for Gordon’s Cronulla Sharks, times have been tough on and off the park with Bronson Xerri recently suspended for the alleged use of a number of banned substances.

“It’s pretty disappointing. He’s a bright prospect. He didn't need to go down that path, but it gives another young bloke a chance,” Gordon said.

Cronulla had a nightmare start with two losses in their opening two games, but Gordon is optimistic in the side’s ability.

“I was disappointed with the opening two rounds,” he said.

“Injuries were our biggest problem last year. If we can keep that to a minimum I can’t see why we can’t make top four.”

However it falls, Gordon said it looks like it will be one of the most competitive seasons in years.

“It’s going to be really interesting. The Bunnies (South Sydney) look more competitive, Brisbane too. The Newcastle Knights look like they could beat anyone on their day,” he said.

“It’s hard because we’ve never been in a situation like this. It’s such an unknown. I just hope we can compete.”

With a favourable draw, the Sharks could play their way out of this rut in a matter of weeks, but time will tell.

Caught between two worlds is former Daily Examiner sports editor, Matthew ‘Moose’ Elkerton, who despite being a North Queensland Cowboys correspondent at the Townsville Bulletin, pledges his support to the Melbourne Storm.

The Daily Examiner sports editor Matthew Elkerton working the parade ring after the completion of the 2018 Ramornie Handicap at Clarence River Jockey Club on Wednesday, 11th July, 2018.

“The perennial champions will restart the season on the front foot after clinching back-to-back wins before the break. But two months is a long time and that record means nothing when we go up against the Raiders. They’re premiership favourites for a reason, and it will be a good early test of our fortitude,” Elkerton said.

“But that’s not the only test we face this season. We play both of last year’s grand finalists twice and have an exhausting run of big games through August with the Roosters, a resurgent Eels, arch rivals Manly and the Rabbitohs all in consecutive weeks.”

Melbourne’s tough run might phase some, but Elkerton said his Storm thrive under pressure.

“There is something about Melbourne’s ability in big game situations, and if we come out of that with at least three wins I think we can be back on top at the end of the year,” he said.

“It’s Cameron Smith’s final season, and a career as prolific as his deserves a fairytale ending. While we have lost some star talent in recent years, it has not dented the success of the Storm.

“Big Nelson (Asofa-Solomona) will continue to bend and break the opposition’s middle while Addo-Carr and Vunivalu will show their brilliance out wide. Also looking for my favourite player, the ‘Big Cheese’ Brandon Smith to get more time on the field and prove why the future is in good hands.

“The Storm will play finals footy, it’s undeniable.”

Elliot Whitehead of the Raiders celebrates a try with team mates during the round 1 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Gold Coast Titans at GIO Stadium on March 13, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan)

However confident these fans may be, as a Canberra man myself, this will be the year the Raiders break their drought.

Now let’s watch some footy.