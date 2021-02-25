IT’S BACK: Country music festival to kick on

Clarence Valley Country Music Muster organiser Wendy Gordon prepares for the sea of chairs to be filled for the day's walk up performances.

Clarence Valley Country Music Muster organiser Wendy Gordon prepares for the sea of chairs to be filled for the day's walk up performances.

Wendy Gordon is used to hearing the sounds of country music ring across her Calliope property as the jacarandas bloom each year.

“All I heard was the cows last year,” she said. “It was very lonely.”

Ms Gordon has confirmed the Clarence Valley Country Muster will return this year after COVID forced the cancellation last year, and it’s business as usual for the popular event.

A small part of the caravan city at Wendy Gordon's Calliope property for the Clarence Valley Country Music Muster.

“All the artists switched through to this, and there’s more than 500 vans that have already booked for this year,” Ms Gordon said.

“I’m still getting inquiries from people wanting to book in.”

Popular piano man Jade Hurley will headline the festival which runs from October 25-31 at Calliope, just east of Ulmarra.

Legendary piano man Jude Hurley was to headline the 2020 Clarence Valley Country Muster but after the event was cancelled has rescheduled for the 2021 event.

Ms Gordon said she believed with border lockdowns, many people were itching to get back on the road and enjoy some good music and company.

“You never run out of friends out here,” she laughed. “It’s wonderful and people really want to catch up with the country music, and get out on the road. I think we’ll have a really good one.



“We’ll have some surprises and make it a real celebration this year.”

