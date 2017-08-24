It's beginning to look a lot like a bridge

BRIDGING THE GAP: The new Sportsman Creek bridge is progressing well.

DRIVING through Lawrence is about to get much easier with the new sportsman Creek bridge project progressing well.

With the majority of the structure seemingly now in place, a Roads and Maritime spokesman said work will continue into the coming months.

"Work to build the new $27 million Sportsman Creek Bridge at Lawrence is progressing well, with all 30 of the Super T girders now installed," he said.

"Smaller girders will continue to be installed in coming months on the NSW Government funded project."

Work on the roads around the new bridge will continue next month, weather permitting.

"Pavement work is also continuing on the existing Richmond Road and Bridge Street, which will be resealed next month," the spokesman said.

The Sportsman Creek bridge build is part of the Bridges for the Bush imitative, which is a commitment from the NSW Government on improving road freight productivity by replacing and upgrading bridges throughout regional NSW.