Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Sheep Pigs
News

Pig almost pulls wool over cyclist's eyes in sheepish video

20th Apr 2018 11:07 AM

AN ENGLISH cyclist certainly wasn't sheepish when she noticed some odd-looking animals on her weekly ride in Kent.

Lynda Barlow was pedalling past several sheep when she had to take a sharp ewe-turn - those weren't sheep, they were a pair of woolly pigs!

In video of the strange sight, Lynda gets up close and personal with the "gorgeous" animals.

While the video certainly is an eye-opener, this breed of pig, the Mangalica, is well known in parts of Hungary.

"Growing older is inevitable, ageing is optional": SIGN UP to Seniors News

They grow an unusual thick coat of wool, similar to sheep, with the fleece producing an array of colours. Totally not confusing at all!

The Mangalica pig almost went extinct in the 1900s, as their lard was used in many products.

But now that we've found them, we're hoping these funny looking pig-sheep get to stick around for a while longer.

animals pigs sheep

Top Stories

    HIGHWAY TO HELL: No end in sight for unpaid subcontractors

    HIGHWAY TO HELL: No end in sight for unpaid subcontractors

    Opinion FATE of unpaid subcontractors will hang over the head of NSW Roads minister Melinda Pavey long after the highway workers pack up and go home.

    Aged care provider urged to increase facilities

    Aged care provider urged to increase facilities

    News Minister urges boost to respite care places.

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The fall of Israel

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The fall of Israel

    Rugby Union VIDEO: Moose is joined behind the sports desk by special guest Burls.

    Local Partners