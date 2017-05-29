It's business time. Get your entries in now

Nathan Benn (centre) celebrates with his staff after Benny's Smash repairs was named as Business of the Year at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Awards

THIS week is your final chance to submit your entry into the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Taking part in the annual event is proven to be a way to make your business stand out from the competition and give customers real reasons to choose you.

In 2016 Benny's Smash Repairs thought about skipping the awards for a year but at the last minute put in an entry - and they went on to win the coveted Business of the Year prize.

Entries can come from businesses large and small located in the Clarence Valley Council area. The business must have been established and trading on or before December 31, 2016.

It's not the size of the business or the number of staff that are important.Instead judges will look for all the clues that make an excellent business - standardised processes and procedures, quality controls and business plans.

The last day to submit entries is Friday, June 2, so if you have been tossing up about whether to put your business in the running for this year's awards, there is still time to put a winning entry together, but no time to waste.

The presentation night will be held at Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday, August 5.

To enter visit www.valley excellence.org.au.