Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sydney International Airport hit with massive delays
Sydney International Airport hit with massive delays
Travel

‘It’s crazy’: Sydney Airport in shambles

by Vanessa Brown
15th Jul 2019 10:41 AM

FOLLOWING on from lengthy airport delays experienced over the weekend in Sydney due to wild weather, passengers are being warned to expect even more chaos if they're heading to the international terminal today.

Thousands of angry passengers are facing major delays at Sydney Airport's international terminal after a mass Australian Border Force security outage.

Reports passport control machines are down in Sydney, with thousands of passengers experiencing massive queues at the departure gate.

One passenger told news.com.au that the electronic system at border control is down, meaning passengers are being processed manually at the security gate resulting in the massive queues.

Lengthy delays at Sydney International Airport.
Lengthy delays at Sydney International Airport.

 

The delays are reportedly due to a mass Australian Border Force security outage.
The delays are reportedly due to a mass Australian Border Force security outage.

Angry passengers have taken to social media to vent their frustration over delays.

"This is absolutely crazy! I've never seen a line like this in my life!" one person said on Twitter.

On Saturday, "hundreds of flights" in and out of Sydney's domestic airport were cancelled due to the wild weather and winds that lashed the state.

Jetstar, Qantas, Tigerair, Virgin and Rex were all forced to cancel numerous scheduled flights out of Sydney, leaving many customers unhappy and waiting hours for another flight.

The airport had a single runway open, as gales of up to 70km/hour lashed the airport.

News.com.au has contacted the Australian Border Force for comment.

More to come

More Stories

editors picks nsw security sydney airport technical issues travel travellers

Top Stories

    Maclean fashions keeping it in the family

    premium_icon Maclean fashions keeping it in the family

    Fashion & Beauty Time for the kids to show some style as revamped fashions competition highlights Maclean CUp day

    Heartbroken Ballina mum wants justice for son killed in jail

    premium_icon Heartbroken Ballina mum wants justice for son killed in jail

    Crime A Ballina resident was killed while in protective custody last month

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    News Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 7 - 14 July 2019

    • 15th Jul 2019 9:34 AM
    IN COURT: 47 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 47 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 15