‘It’s creepy’: Latham blasts Year 8 gender fluidity quiz

High school students are being asked "clearly inappropriate" personal questions such as "when and how did you first decide you were heterosexual?" in gender fluidity lessons that have been slammed by parents.

The Year 8 students in a PDHPE class at Kirrawee High School were also asked "to whom have you disclosed your heterosexual tendencies?" and "if heterosexuality is normal, why are a disproportionate number of mental patients heterosexual?" as part of the quiz.

One Nation MP Mark Latham - who was contacted by "distressed" parents at the school - said the intrusive questions were "completely inappropriate and outrageous".

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has asked the school to review its PDHPE learning materials and questioned how the quiz was "suitable or relevant".

The students, aged between 13 and 14, were given copies of an historical 1972 document called "The Heterosexual Questionnaire", which purported to ask "heterophobic" rather than "homophobic" questions.

Other questions for the teens included "what do you think caused your heterosexuality?" and "is it possible that your heterosexuality is just a phase you may grow out of?"

The document also stated "divorce rates are skyrocketing" and asked "why are there so few stable relationships among heterosexuals". It also asserted "the great majority of sexual predators are heterosexuals".

And yet another question asks: "How could the human race survive if everyone was heterosexual, considering the menace of overpopulation?".

The students were also shown a controversial YouTube video by presenter Bill Nye which teaches a "Sexy Sliding Scale" of gender identity and claims that instead of male and female there was a "kaleidoscope" of gender.

One Nation MP Mark Latham is upset at the questionnaire. Picture: Richard Dobson

In NSW, gender fluidity lessons were banned in 2017 after a community uproar.

Mr Latham said the material was clearly inappropriate.

"As if you'd want your 13-year-daughter to be answering these questions to some male teacher - what, when, and how you decided to be heterosexual?" he said.

"It's creepy. You're trying to shame the kids for being heterosexual to make a point that no one should shame anyone for being homosexual."

Mr Latham said presenting the video as "science" was inappropriate, given Mr Nye has a degree in mechanical engineering and not biological science.

He said it was "pushing gender fluidity".

The parents of one teen girl were very upset at the lessons, Mr Latham said.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the school was "no longer using those resources". "I can't see how this material is suitable for or relevant to any Year 8 PDHPE class," she said.

