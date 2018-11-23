"It's disgusting and abhorrent at every level.”

AWARENESS: MP Chris Gulaptis, Coffs Clarence Police District's Dallas Leven, Clarence Valley Domestic and Family Violence Committee and members of the public met at Bunnings for White Ribbon Day.

THIS YEAR, The Safety Action Meeting co-ordinator Helen Wood has received more than 700 referrals for domestic violence-related incidents and over 300 referrals for serious threat incidents in the Clarence Valley alone.

Ms Wood said domestic violence was an issue that affected people from all walks of life, and White Ribbon Day was an important day for the whole community.

"We work with police referrals,” she said. "We contact women the day of the incident or the day after.”

Ms Wood said when police responded to incidents including a verbal offence, no harm, actual bodily harm, AVOs and assaults, they logged the issue in a database which was then referred to the Clarence Valley Domestic and Family Violence Committee.

At Bunnings this morning, support services, Coffs/Clarence Police District officers, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and the committee gathered to discuss the importance of White Ribbon Day.

Acting Inspector Dallas Leven said White Ribbon Day should be a significant date on everyone's calendar.

"We wanted to emphasise that domestic violence is very prevalent in society,” Acting Insp Leven said.

"It is never the victim's fault, it is always the offender's fault. The children are the hidden victims of domestic violence.”

Acting Insp Leven said the decision to prosecute domestic violence offenders was one for the police, not the victim, giving police more power to help people when they needed it.

NSW Police has zero tolerance for domestic violence .

"In days gone by, you would need a victim to want to press charges, but now that's not necessary,” Acting Insp Leven said.

"But there is no such thing as an innocent bystander, everyone has an obligation to report domestic and family violence to the police.

"In my experience, it's nearly always perpetrated by someone with power over somebody weak or vulnerable and there is always an element of cowardice.

"It's disgusting and abhorrent at every level.”

Mr Gulaptis agreed there were no innocent bystanders when it came to reporting domestic violence.

"Everyone has a responsibility to report acts of violence, particularly acts of domestic violence, because it's usually perpetrated against people who are defenceless,” he said.

"It's women, it's children and it's got long-lasting impacts on them and the community at large.

"If we're going to rid this from our community, we all have to play a part in this.”

Mr Gulatpis said as a society, we would be responsible if we did not stand against domestic violence.

"From what I understand of our crime stats, reporting of domestic violence is increasing,” he said.

"But that's because people are not accepting it any more.”

Clarence Valley Domestic and Family Violence Committee will be at the Yamba Markets this weekend with police and support services.

Coffee Cups

November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and is marked by 16 days of activism.

During the 16 days of activism, the Clarence Valley Domestic and Family Violence Committee will be distributinge coffee cups to cafes in the Clarence Valley to help raise awareness.

Keep an eye out for the cups in your local coffee shop.