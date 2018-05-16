Menu
More than 100 people left the screening on Monday night. Picture: Supplied
Movies

‘Disgusting’ movie prompts mass walkout

16th May 2018 10:00 AM

ACCLAIMED director Lars von Trier has prompted a mass walkout at Cannes film festival, after outrage over his latest film.

More than 100 people left the screening of The House That Jack Built on Monday night, Variety reported.

"It's disgusting," one woman said as she left the Palais.

Disgruntled audience members took to Twitter to complain about the level of violence in the film towards women and children.

 

 

The House That Jack Built stars Matt Dillon as a serial killer who targets a series of victims, played by Uma Thurman and Riley Keough.

Viewers began to leave the cinema after a scene where Dillon's character shot two children in the head, Variety claimed.

USA Today reported that "more than a dozen" audience members also left the cinema after the grizzly death of Keough's character.

Despite the theatre's balcony being half empty by the time the credits rolled, it didn't stop von Trier from receiving a rapturous standing ovation from those remaining.

The Danish film director previously sparked controversy after joking about being a Nazi during an appearance at the 2011 Cannes festival to promote movie Melancholia.

