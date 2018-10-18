'It's do or die': Titterton returns to exorcise demons

BACK ON TOP: Waveski Surfing Australia's Brett Titterton is almost back to 100 per cent fitness as he returns for another shot at the Australian Waveski Open at Yamba. INSET: Titterton is helped up the beach during last year's Australian Open.

WAVESKI: Waveski veteran Brett Titterton is ready to exorcise his demons on the same break where his national title dreams were crushed just 12 months ago.

With one hand wrapped around the Waveski Surfing Australia qualifiers championship, the 50-year-old surfer had it all taken away from him when he tore his shoulder out of its socket in one of his early heats of last year's Australian Open at Turners Beach.

Titterton's shoulder was out of place for two hours before it was reset at Maclean Hospital, ruling out any chance of competing for the rest of the week.

His duties helping run the event at least kept the surfer's mind off the injury, but he was left to deal with the crushing blow for the next six months of rehabilitation.

"I was very emotional. It wasn't until the whole event was over, and I had a bit of a meltdown about everything I had missed out on,” he said.

"I have just been left with those thoughts of 'what if, what if, what if?' I have just put all that emotion into working my way back.

"I am surfing the best I ever have surfed, I am back on the same board - a Larry Adam's special from Go Fast Waveskis - and I am in really good stead for these titles.

"This assault is passion-driven. I want this Australian title more than anything.”

The Australian titles in all grades are determined by a pointscore accumulated over the season of waveski events.

But it all hinges on the Waveski Australian Open, which is in Yamba for the second-straight year, with the final event of the season worth double points.

Titterton sits 1000 points behind the qualifiers division leader Brian Spicer, and with a final at Kingscliff and the Australian Open left to surf, he is quietly confident of his chances.

He needs regular iron infusions to stabilise an internal defficiency and has had several cortisone injections in his shoulder just to compete, but nothing will get in the way of Titterton.

"I had a heart attack and passed away in 2013 before the doctors were able to bring me back,” he said. "It's going to take a hell of a lot more to keep me out of the water.

"If it all comes through it will be a bit of a miracle, but I have the gusto and the commitment. I am throwing it all out there, this is do or die for me really.”

The Australian Open, has been proudly supported by the Clarence Valley Council, Bowlo Sports and Leisure and Latitude 29, and will run from October 29-November 3.

More than 35 competitors will take to the surf at Turners Beach across categories such as Open, Qualifiers, Challengers and age divisions.