It's easy to be green in Maclean High Shrek show

Ryan Kemp as Lord Farquaad, Mike O'Hearn is Shrek, Chloe Morrison Princess Fionaand Mathew Robinson is Donkey in Maclean High's production of Shrek the Musical. Adam Hourigan

MACLEAN High School's new musical has all the hallmarks of a classic production.

Soaring songs, quick quips, amazing props and the classic story of ogre meets girl.

Yes, you read right, donkey. An ogre.

The production of Shrek the Musical opens Friday night, and director Melissa O'Neill said one of the songs has the perfect message for the show.

"It's called Beautiful Ain't Always Pretty,” she said. "And I think that's a great theme.”

Three Blind Mice could even see that the show not only takes the audience on the well known cartoon's storyline, but explores the history of many of the main characters, whose layers are revealed like an onion.

"It's a real ensemble piece, everyone has an equal role, there's a lot of singing and dancing,” Ms O'Neill said.

"There are 51 students in the production, and the kids have really taken a leading role in development the movement and choreography, and have worked really hard.

"It's just a lot of fun.”

The cast of Maclean High's production of Shrek the Musical. Adam Hourigan

The performances will be at Dulac Castle, otherwise known as the Maclean Civic Hall this Friday and Saturday night, and there for three days until Saturday next week, with tickets available at the Uniform Shop and also Maclean High School.

Buying tickets early is advisable, because just like Lord Farqhuaad they're in short supply. No veal will be served at the performances.