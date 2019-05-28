Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ryan Kemp as Lord Farquaad, Mike O'Hearn is Shrek, Chloe Morrison Princess Fionaand Mathew Robinson is Donkey in Maclean High's production of Shrek the Musical.
Ryan Kemp as Lord Farquaad, Mike O'Hearn is Shrek, Chloe Morrison Princess Fionaand Mathew Robinson is Donkey in Maclean High's production of Shrek the Musical. Adam Hourigan
Art & Theatre

It's easy to be green in Maclean High Shrek show

Adam Hourigan
by
28th May 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACLEAN High School's new musical has all the hallmarks of a classic production.

Soaring songs, quick quips, amazing props and the classic story of ogre meets girl.

Yes, you read right, donkey. An ogre.

The production of Shrek the Musical opens Friday night, and director Melissa O'Neill said one of the songs has the perfect message for the show.

"It's called Beautiful Ain't Always Pretty,” she said. "And I think that's a great theme.”

Three Blind Mice could even see that the show not only takes the audience on the well known cartoon's storyline, but explores the history of many of the main characters, whose layers are revealed like an onion.

"It's a real ensemble piece, everyone has an equal role, there's a lot of singing and dancing,” Ms O'Neill said.

"There are 51 students in the production, and the kids have really taken a leading role in development the movement and choreography, and have worked really hard.

"It's just a lot of fun.”

The cast of Maclean High's production of Shrek the Musical.
The cast of Maclean High's production of Shrek the Musical. Adam Hourigan

The performances will be at Dulac Castle, otherwise known as the Maclean Civic Hall this Friday and Saturday night, and there for three days until Saturday next week, with tickets available at the Uniform Shop and also Maclean High School.

Buying tickets early is advisable, because just like Lord Farqhuaad they're in short supply. No veal will be served at the performances.

maclean civic hall maclean high school shrek
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley residents spend big on pokies

    premium_icon Clarence Valley residents spend big on pokies

    News Statistics have revealed just how much Clarence Valley residents are putting into poker machines

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    News The Jabra Active Elite 65t feature excellent sound, connectivity

    Aussie citizenship is like Christmas for Michael

    Aussie citizenship is like Christmas for Michael

    News He had no idea how long it would take to realise his dream

    Gorman cashes in for merciless Ghosts

    premium_icon Gorman cashes in for merciless Ghosts

    Rugby League Grafton winger scores four tries on back of middle men effort