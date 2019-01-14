It's going to get very hot

A heatwave will impact large parts of the country over the coming days.

A heatwave will impact large parts of the country over the coming days. Bureau of Meteorology

A LOW-INTENSITY heatwave is sweeping across the country and will impact the Clarence Valley towards the end of the week.

According to predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology, this week parts of south-western NSW will experience close to record high temperatures for this time of year.

NSW-ACT Meteorologist Anita Pyne said there is a lot of hot air moving across inland NSW from central Australia which will move north by the end of the week, leaving much of NSW suffering from severe heatwave conditions.

Widespread Heatwave: RECORD high temperatures will be felt across the state.

A heatwave is defined by three or more day temperatures higher than average as well as warm nights, so there is no respite from the heat.

Ms Pyne said heatwave conditions claim the most lives in Australia of any weather event, with the elderly and sick most at risk.

She advises keeping well hydrated, staying out of the heat and checking on your neighbours.

She said you should check conditions before venturing outside, moderate your activity and be prepared.

Clarence Valley temperatures will creep into the mid-30s this week before hitting a top of 40 by Saturday in certain parts of the region.

Fortunately, temperatures will drop to 32 degrees by Sunday and continue falling into the high 20s by next week.

A southerly change is predicted, bringing cooler conditions to the Clarence Valley late Saturday or Sunday.

Temperatures for Saturday

GRAFTON 39

YAMBA 32

MACLEAN 35

COPMANHURST 40

SOUTH GRAFTON 39

ILUKA 33

WATERVIEW HEIGHTS 40

GLENUGIE 39