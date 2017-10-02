18°
It's here! The rains are here! But will it stay?

It's a beautiful sight to see after months of no rain
It's a beautiful sight to see after months of no rain BOM
Jenna Thompson
by

WHILE public holidays are supposed to be gloriously sunny forecasts to reflect the day's activities, it's safe to say Clarence Valley residents are more than happy with a gloomy rain forecast.

The Bureau of Meteorology's 'chance of rain' bar is a beautiful 100% green for today with a maximum temperature of 20 degrees.

Forecast for the next 24 hours
Forecast for the next 24 hours BOM

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting 100% chance of rain today across the Clarence Valley with a maximum of 20 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a similar story with a 95% chance of rain with possible heavy rain at times.

Wednesday might be less wet, but still a 70% chance according to the BOM.

Rain observations this morning
Rain observations this morning BOM

Topics:  clarence weather

Grafton Daily Examiner
