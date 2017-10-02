It's here! The rains are here! But will it stay?

WHILE public holidays are supposed to be gloriously sunny forecasts to reflect the day's activities, it's safe to say Clarence Valley residents are more than happy with a gloomy rain forecast.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting 100% chance of rain today across the Clarence Valley with a maximum of 20 degrees.
Tomorrow will be a similar story with a 95% chance of rain with possible heavy rain at times.
Wednesday might be less wet, but still a 70% chance according to the BOM.