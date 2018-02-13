IT'S HOT! But nothing like last year's record

Blues Brew & Barbecues musicians from left, Minnie Marks, and Hussy Hicks' Jules and Leesa Gentz brought their heatbusting weapons of choice to handle Sunday's record breaking temperature.

AT this time last year, Grafton experienced it's hottest day ever, tipping the thermometer at 45.8C at the Grafton Agriculture Research Station on Sunday February 12, a new record since measurements were taken.

This followed a 43C day, making it the hottest weekend temperature in history.

And while the humidity has almost nearly hit 100 per cent by 7am making for another uncomfortable day, the good news is today won't reach the heady heights of last year, with a forecast top temperature of 36C in Grafton.

Duty forecaster for the Bureau of Meteorology Mohammed Nabi said that the temperatures are due to a band of high pressure sitting over the state.

"In the summer it is typical for the high pressure to sit over the state for several days, and then a cold front comes through with cooler air,” he said.

"For the last several years, we're in this pattern where the high pressure system is just a bit too strong for the front to makes its way across the north east, and by the time the front gets north of the Hunter it peters out and places like Grafton have this continuous warm air with a lot more humidity.”

Mr Nabi said the heat will continue for several days with a forecast maximum of 39C on Wednesday, and temperatures remaining in the mid 30's all week.

"Any rain that the area gets will probably be will from thunderstorms which is a hit and miss scenario,” he said.