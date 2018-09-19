'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

Jamie-Lee Dayz has quashed rumours that she was romantically involved with another bachelorette.

Jamie-Lee Dayz has quashed rumours that she was romantically involved with another bachelorette. Channel 10

JAMIE-Lee Dayz didn't have the smoothest run on The Bachelor.

The 27-year-old, who grew up in Brunswick Heads, entered the reality dating show mid-way through filming as an intruder, meaning she had less time to get to know Bachelor Nick Cummins.

Then on her first day of filming she injured her ankle during a game of moon hopper netball. She returned later that night with her left foot in a moon boot, which then forced her to sit on the sidelines of several sporty group dates including tonight's obstacle course date.

But Jamie-Lee took all of that in her stride. It's the rumours, which emerged this week, that she hooked up with fellow contestant Brooke that really get under her skin.

"Yes I've dated women and so has Brooke, but the assumption that because we've both dated women that now we're both dating is laughable," she said.

"I date people because I like them. Of course Brooke and I aren't dating. We're really good friends. She was a saving grace for me in the house and we became friends straight away. I'm actually disappointed there are articles about that."

Brooke, Jamie-Lee and Dasha pictured during a cocktail party on The Bachelor. Channel 10

Jamie-Lee has certainly moved on since the show, revealing she's reunited with her ex-girlfriend.

"I was out one night and my ex happened to be at the same event. We broke up six months before The Bachelor just because the timing wasn't right," she said.

"Well the timing is definitely right now. I am super happy and really enjoying the relationship I'm in now.

"She's actually really supportive (of me being on the show). It's funny to watch her have to watch my date... we're definitely having a laugh about it now."

Jamie-Lee attended Mullumbimby High School from Years 8 to 11 and she still has family in Brunswick Heads.

Jamie-Lee Dayz pictured on her single date with The Bachelor Nick Cummins. Channel 10

"My dad and siblings still live there and I get up there all the time," she said.

"I find Brunswick Heads and that whole Byron Shire area to be the place I go to recharge. When the city gets to be a little too much I retreat home for a week or two. I've had so many people from school contact me, which is so surreal."

The venue manager, who now lives in Sydney, said Cassie Wood could be the dark horse in the competition for Cummins' heart. Having socialised with the rugby union star before going on the show, Wood has been labelled a 'stage five clinger' by some viewers because of her intense feelings for him.

"Cassie is one to watch. Even though they have a past, I think she could potentially take this whole thing out," Jamie-Lee said.

"She's so upfront and says it like it is, and good on her. She has feelings and she doesn't shy away from them. I think we should all take a leaf out of Cass's book. She's being portrayed as a little bit full-on and crazy but I think she's acting as everyone else would have in her shoes."

The Bachelor continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Channel 10.