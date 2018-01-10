Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Berghofer has sold land on the corner of Hume and Stenner streets to the supermarket chain Aldi. July 2004 The Chronicle Archives
Clive Berghofer has sold land on the corner of Hume and Stenner streets to the supermarket chain Aldi. July 2004 The Chronicle Archives The Chronicle Archives
Property

'It's mind-boggling': Berghofer on land sale over-supply

Tom Gillespie
by
28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTI-millionaire property developer Clive Berghofer believes an over-supply of subdivided land is slowing down land sales.

Mr Berghofer's comments come as his company Jeteld Pty Ltd submitted a proposal to the Toowoomba Regional Council last week for the second stage of his Kearney West estate in southern Toowoomba.

The latest stage would turn four lots in between Kearney and West Sts in Kearneys Spring into 47 smaller blocks.

But the 83-year-old said there were so many vacant lots available for sale, it was impacting on demand.

"The demand is less than what it was. If you look at Saturday's real estate guide, there are something like 10 subdivisions available," he said.

"It's mind-boggling how much land is on the market at the moment, it's slowing down enquiries for me."

According to Precinct Urban Planning's Paul Kelly, the new subdivision on 18 hectares of land would create lots between 480 and 717sq m in size.

"The application comprises a second stage for residential development of the applicant's land on the western side of Kearney St south of Nelson St," he wrote in the planning report.

"The proposed 46 residential lots have site areas that vary between 480sq m and 717sq m.

"The application is accompanied by engineering advice that demonstrates how proposed residential lots will be connected to all urban services including reticulated water, sewerage and stormwater networks."

Mr Berghofer, who owns more than 570 hectares of land in Toowoomba, said he still had "dozens" of subdivisions in the pipeline.

clive berghofer toowoomba toowoomba regional council
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    New Pacific Highway: trucks forced to continue in villages

    premium_icon New Pacific Highway: trucks forced to continue in villages

    News Roads and Maritime has no plans to change the classification of the road or fund upgrade works on Eight Mile Lane.

    Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    premium_icon Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    Opinion But will he be respected or punished for his stand?

    • 28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Funeral for respected and loved school principal

    Funeral for respected and loved school principal

    Breaking Former students, friends and family will farewell a loved teacher.

    READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    premium_icon READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    Rugby Union YAMBA survive semi-final scare to notch win over Evans.

    Local Partners