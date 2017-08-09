22°
OUR SAY: It's never going to be like 'your day' again

Caitlan Charles
| 9th Aug 2017 9:00 AM

HAVE you ever wondered what is going around in the heads of Generation Y?

Or maybe you've assumed there isn't anything going on. There are a number of young staff members at the Daily Examiner, and each week we will be sharing the issues that really concern us to break down a few barriers and dispel a few myths.

Our generation has brought changes in technology, moves in politics, and championed the societal changes generations fought for before us.

However, we can't escape the "lazy and rude" stigma that has been hovering over our heads since the dawn of Gen Y in the early 1980s.

There is the constant need for us to prove that we are good people; that we are contributing members of society.

I have memories of being stopped in supermarkets when I said "excuse me", only to have some person over the age of 60 tell me how rare it was to find someone my age with manners.

Well, it's not.

And it also isn't worth stopping people in the street or supermarket to gush over them having manners. I don't need to be thanked.

Sitting in the room with me now are three successful journalists under the age of 30, we all have university degrees, we all have full- time jobs, and we all have manners.

Even my friends without university degrees are still working, paying tax and some of them are even buying houses (and still eating smashed avocado).

The "back in my day" line gets thrown around a lot, that you could afford a house when you were 20 and you had children and did this and that and the list is endless of reasons why older generations feel we are a bunch of complainers.

So let's work out my weekly budget so I can prove a few things:

My fortnightly pay is put into my bank account, I pay my bills (shock, horror!) and I end up with about $250 a week to buy groceries, clothes and anything else my heart desires.

Out of that, my weekly budget for groceries is $100, and that's just for me. It includes household products, food and drink.

If I go even $10 above that, it generally means I miss out on something. I can't go to the movies, I can't have that one last drink, I can't put enough petrol in my car.

I've picked my mother's year of birth to base this on because, well, why not ... in 1955, that $100 (in 2017) was worth $6.03 (in 1955).

The cost of living has risen significantly and wages have not caught up.

So perhaps we aren't buying houses and we are shopping online. It's not because we don't want to support the local economy, it's because we genuinely do not earn enough to contribute to it properly, most of the time. I can't remember the last piece of clothing I paid full price for.

This is not about whinging I don't have enough money, because I get by and I have a pretty fun life. What it does mean is that it's not as easy for me to achieve the same things you once could, not unless I decide to switch to a job in finance, because times are different now and things cost more money.

It may seem like it's not connected, but I feel like I spend a lot of time defending my generation, trying to change the minds of older generations. You may not have noticed, but I am 24 and my mother is 62 (sorry mum), I've spent most of my life trying to change her mind about a lot of things. It doesn't always work, but I'll never stop trying.

Things were different then, things are different now. They are likely to be different by the time my children, if and when I have them, are my age.

If you have something you'd like us to write about, email us at sections@ dailyexaminer.com.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  generation y opinion

