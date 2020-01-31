It’s never too late to follow your calling

SOMEWHERE in between being handed surgical equipment to sterilise and watching nurses care for patients, Katrina Short decided she wanted to take the plunge.

Ms Short had worked as a sterilisation technician at Grafton Base Hospital for four years before she started her nursing journey with Southern Cross University, studying part time while continuing at GBH.

“What I saw in other nurses was their capacity to care about people and their emotional intelligence,” she said.

“I thought their general composure was really lovely and I hope I can strive to be like those people.”

The Ulmarra resident was welcomed into the NSW Health fold earlier in the week by the director of nursing Sharon Wright and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, along with other nine other nursing and midwifery graduates.

Despite a few nerves, Ms Short was excited to be beginning her new career, hoping to one day end up back in the operating theatre.

“It has been something I have wanted to do for many years but the opportunity never arose.

“So I am really pleased I took on the challenge, worked through the journey and have got here.

“I do have a long term interest in nursing in theatre, it is a very specialised area so it may take me a little while but I would like to end up there.”

After beginning in surgical theatre sterilising and inspecting equipment in just under eight years ago, Ms Short said she could not have taken on the new challenge without the help of hospital management and colleagues, who adjusted rosters to accommodate her study schedule.

“I am really pleased with the support I have had here in the hospital and NSW health in making that transition.



“The clinical support team with the University have been fantastic as well, the director of nursing Sharon Wright, they have all be just so supportive and that is very important to have here.”