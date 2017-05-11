It's never too late to learn

Helen Papoulis is helping adults with literacy skills at the New School of Arts.

HELEN Papoulis has always been passionate about teaching literacy, especially with adults.

To help give back, she's started volunteering her time to help adults with their literacy skills, utilising her years as a primary school teacher and adult educator.

"What I was really interested in at the beginning was teaching adults to read," she said.

"When I first came to Grafton, I spoke to Lainie (Edwards, from Volunteering Clarence Valley) and I thought there might be something that was already operating here.

"But, there wasn't, and we thought maybe we could do something."

Mrs Papoulis said she's teaching an adult to read at the moment, but she is also providing others with support.

"It might be help with reading further along, or comprehension, spelling, language, and even maths," she said.

The adults coming to Mrs Papoulis for help are very positive and enthusiastic.

"They keep coming back," she said.

"There is one person I've been working with for 12 months now and it's going along well."

Mrs Papoulis said there are lots of reasons adults have literacy problems.

"And I think when you're looking at adults, it more difficult to take that step and say 'I need to do this' ... it takes a lot of courage," she said.

This week is National Volunteers week, if you would like to get involved, contact Volunteering Clarence Valley on Facebook or through the New School of Arts.

Mrs Papoulis volunteers out of the New School of Arts, South Grafton on Tuesdays and Wednesday. If you, or anyone you know, would like to work with her, contact NOSA on 66403807.