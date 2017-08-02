It's never too young to start reading

LOTS OF LAUGHS: There's too much good stuff to miss out in the books for students (back l-r) Hugh Heyman, Max Rayward, Edyn McDonald (front) Esther Barker, Lila Heyman and Zoe Rayward.

THERE may be iPads and laptops, YouTube and Netflix, but the mention of a book sent these kids into a frenzy yesterday at the Grafton Library?

"Pig the Pug?” they yelled. "I'll have it!”

This book is just one of many offered as part of the Great Australian Storybook Collection, and for these six local kids, they said they liked the books that were funny.

"I like them, it's good to escape to a wonderland with them,” Lila said.

Another said that reading helped them through to more complicated books like the Harry Potter series.

For Grafton Regional Librarian Kathryn Breward she said there was no age too young to start kids reading.

"Kids should read as soon as they can, it gets the habit going as a family activity, and people should always have books in the house,” she said.

"We have books here for all ages and stages, and kids through reading can discover what kind of book they like, because some like made up stories, and others prefer the factual books.

Ms Breward said by reading at an early age it helped them through all aspects of later life and education.

"It also helps with subjects such as maths and science, not just English,” she said.

"I think anything that gets kids to read from an early age should be encouraged. The Australian picture books are some of the best in the world, and we have creative authors and illustrators who we should be proud of.”