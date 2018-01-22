Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

It's not about black or white. It's about being Australian

Australia Day... we come from many lands.
Australia Day... we come from many lands.
by THE LAND DOCTOR

WE ARE approaching Australia Day and the conversations are heated, ranging from changing the date to referring to it as Invasion Day.

It is hard to have a balanced view as there seems to be many sides and considerations. In my opinion the jury is still out, but listening to a First Peoples Elder say we should keep the date helped to put things in perspective for me.

However, as you know I always like to look at things from all angles before making my mind up. I would like to ask you, the reader, to take the time to ponder before making a judgement.

Before I start, I am a second generation Anglo-Australian my grandfather a Scot moved to Australia after fighting in the World War II.

Let's get to these questions; have you seen a map of countries that exist in Australia? There were many recognised before the Brits came over to colonise, Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl.

Have you seen what's termed as a 'Massacre Map', depicting the massacres that happened across Australia during White settlement? Did you know one of the last massacres happened in Northern NSW while my parents were still alive, where men, women and children were killed?

Have you ever shared a cuppa with a person of the Stolen Generation and listened to their stories?

You can see why some refer to it as Invasion Day.

These are all things we need to consider. Australia Day is not about being black, or white. It's about being Australian and what that represents; to me is equality. If a community is struggling we lend a hand to help them up, and certainly not a hand to keep them down.

When I went to school, just from our class were first and second generation British, Italian, Greek, Croatian, Macedonian, Hungarian, Lebanese, Palestinian, Chinese, Japanese, South African, Vietnamese, South Pacific and that's only what I know about.

We did have differences, but it wasn't about race or culture; we had the headbangers, the skegs (surfers), the handballers, the punks ... each difference was taste in music, or a common hobby.

To not understand people's alternative perspectives from all angles and to be solid in one's own opinion without listening, is to miss out on the beauty of diversity, culture and difference, something that Australia should be very proud of.

Topics:  australia day

Grafton Daily Examiner
Holly's final plea inspires rush of blood donors

Holly's final plea inspires rush of blood donors

GRAFTON woman Holly Butcher's call to donate blood, made in her final letter to the world, has inspired 5000 new donations.

TOAD TOLL RISES: Cull makes a difference to population

INVASIVE SPECIES: A three-year-old toad (left) and four-year-old female (right) caught at Yamba Golf Course on Friday, January 5.

'Only' 246 toads collected in latest Maclean sweep

premium_icon Is your private health policy a 'junk fund' ripping you off?

Doctors want junk health fund policies scrapped. Picture istock.

The so called junk policies are being subsidised by taxpayers

How a baby bird was put back in its 40m high nest

A royal spoonbill chick was rescued by WIRES Northern Rivers volunteers at Alstonville.

Returning this chick to its loving parents was no easy task

Local Partners