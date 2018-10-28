Menu
SWOOPED: The magpie caught in mid-dive as he swoops on Mr Vincenzi during his morning walk. Dennis Vincenzi
It's not golf that ruins Dennis's morning walk in October

Tim Howard
by
28th Oct 2018 8:09 AM

FOR 11 months of the year Coombadja man Dennis Vincenzi enjoys a morning walk on his property, but for the past five years his walk has been spoilt during October.

Mr Vincenzi said he walks around 4-5km each morning and about half a kilometre from his house, he hits "enemy territory”.

"Every October this magpie comes out and starts attacking me,” he said.

"It's only a little territory, about 100m across, but he sure protects it.”

Mr Vincenzi said he hardly notices the rogue bird for the rest of the year.

"You only see him during swooping season. Otherwise you hardly notice him,” he said.

"Ironically, he's the only problem magpie we have.

"There's a pair closer to the house, but we don't get boo from them.”

Mr Vincenzi said the swooping bird was not put off by eye contact.

"He flies ahead of you and when sits on a post near the gate, waiting for me to open it,” he said.

magpie attacks
