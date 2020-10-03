IF EVER there was a sign things are getting back to normal it's the triumphant return of the Bunnings barbecue.

In a coronavirus-endured hiatus since March, the community sausage sizzles will return to Coffs Harbour Bunnings on October 10.

There are usually around 40,000 held each year and Bunnings chief operating officer, Deb Poole said the company was excited to be bringing the barbecues back.

"We've had phenomenal customer feedback in states where we've brought the fundraisers back and community groups have done an incredible job prioritising customer safety with the new physically distanced layouts and additional hygiene measures."

"While our community groups are taking a number of extra precautions, what hasn't changed is the great feeling of supporting a local community group and the unmistakeable taste of an Aussie sausage sizzle," Deb said.

Lovers of tools and sausages will be rejoicing at the news that Bunnings barbecues are back.

First in line to take control of the tongs is Boambee Sawtell Lions Club, who will be on hand to deliver 60 kilograms of the minced-gold to a hungry public.

"We are pretty excited, we have had a long association with Bunnings," Treasurer David Campbell said.

"It's not just a sausage … it's a tradition. Every dollar that is raised on the weekend will go back to the community."

Mr Campbell said coronavirus had all but stopped the club's fundraising activities for 2020 and while Boronia Park was often a point of focus, much of what they raised would go to local schools.

And he stressed that while the sausages would be the same, there will be a few changes to enable them to comply with health regulations.

"This one will look a little different, but we ask that people are patient," he said.

After the suspension of the iconic store-side cook ups, $500 gift cards to local organisations who had been booked in to fundraise and those who had sausage sizzles pre-booked during the lockdown are being prioritised for the restart.

Changes that have been made to enhance customer and community safety include:

• Separate ordering and pick-up points to allow for physical distancing

• Increased cleaning processes and hygiene requirements

• Increased signage to guide customers

• NSW customers can use the Service NSW app to check-in