'It's not only for me it's for my donor, for my family'

Deon and Kirstie Palmer at the LJ Hooker Maclean Coast to Course for Cystic Fibrosis. LJ Hooker Maclean

LESS than five months ago Deon Palmer who has cystic fibrosis underwent a double-lung transplant and last Sunday he completed the treacherous 25km walk for the LJ Hooker Maclean's Coast to Course.

LJ Hooker Maclean's Coast to Course fundraiser is a golf day and a walk from Brooms Head where people start at Brooms Head and walk to Yamba to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis.

Mr Palmer planned to do the walk for years but couldn't because of his health.

"I Couldn't do it.. I was at the point I couldn't do it, I was walking around with oxygen 24/7."

Just before Christmas last year he was bed bound for three and half to four months.

"They had given me two weeks to live..I don't think I had one day out of hospital that whole time."

On February 25 this year, he had a double-lung transplant and said 'I'm doing this'.

He described the walk itself as amazing.

"Australia has the best beaches and you don't realise it until you walk over so many different beaches in one go."

"The fresh air...the temperature was beautiful."

He said there were parts more challenging than others.

When he got to the half-way point he looked back at Brooms Head where he could see a distinct little spot as far as he could see where he started.

"It was like wow, I just walked all that way," he said.

His determination then started to kick in.

"I was pretty puffed by that time but I put my head down and keep going."

His support network of friends were in his ear motivating him to keep on going and to persevere.

"They all wandered behind him and said you can get this, come on! It was good," he said.

When he got to the final stage of the last sand part before Yamba he was struggling 'big time'.

"I was like it has got to be soon, it has got to be soon, when are we getting off this beach.

When he got off the beach and walk-up to the home stretch his daughter was there and she came up running up to me.

"That moment was good, it was really amazing."

Mr Palmer said he felt really good about what he achieved.

"It's not only for my donor but for my family," he said.

"I wouldn't be here without my donor, that's a really touchy subject for me." he said.

"It's donation week this week and that was a matter of goal for me, to prove that I am taking responsibility of these new lungs and making an effort."

He said his transplant gave him a new lease on life.

"I'm going to take it, give it a shot, we are already trying to find another event to do."

Mr Palmer recommended everyone to go on the donor list.

"I wouldn't be here, I really wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my donor."

He said he considers himself lucky as he had no signs of rejection yet.

Mr Palmer has three children with his wife Kirstie Palmer.

He hasn't been in hospital since besides check-ups.

"I am kayaking with my kids and doing stuff like that, it's amazing. I haven't been able to do that for years."

He and his groups of friends raised more than $1500 in dontations from the community in Grafton not including the donation they made to do the walk.

DonateLife Week is July 29- August 5, learn more or to register to donate at donatelife.gov.au/