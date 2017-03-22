It's not over in the Valley

THE CLARENCE Valley is continuing to suffer in the aftermath of heavy rainfall from Friday night to Monday afternoon.

The Gwydir Highway was closed late on Monday night and reopned on Tuesday afternoon after landslips at Lions Cage, Bellbird Cut, Hills lookout and the Gibraltar range.

A Roads and Maritime Spokesperson said the landslips all occurred overnight and the highway waas closed until the debris was cleared and inspections were complete.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and take care as only one lane is open at the site of the Gibraltar Range landslip.

Temporary traffic lights are in place to allow traffic to pass in each direction.

Clarence Nambucca Region SES Operations Officer Darryl Bailey said they were still responding to call outs of motorist disobeying warning signs and driving through flood waters.

”Someone drove a car into flood waters on the Tyndale/Tucabia Rd (in the early hours of Tuesday morning),” he said.

”We responded operators to it and the three occupants and the car were moved to safety.

”They did drive around road closed signs to do it.”

Mr Bailey said people should consider their plans with the minor flooding of the Clarence River, which was expected to peak in Grafton on Tuesday afternoon.

"Grafton is peaking at the 3.2m mark and that will travel downstream,” he said.

"It will be 2.5m at Ulmarra and about 1.6m at Maclean early tomorrow morning.

"For those areas downstream, think about the consequences of predicted heights.”