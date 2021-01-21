Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has fired back at a magistrate who took issue with her very casual court attire, telling a court “it’s 35 degrees outside”.
A woman has fired back at a magistrate who took issue with her very casual court attire, telling a court “it’s 35 degrees outside”.
Crime

‘It’s not the beach’: Magistrate knocks court attire

by Kathryn Bermingham
21st Jan 2021 9:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A magistrate told a woman "it's not the beach" and she should wear something "more appropriate", after she appeared in court wearing a singlet top, shorts and thongs.

Jazmine Ann May Edwards, 25, fronted the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with driving with a combination of drugs in body fluid and driving unauthorised.

The offence allegedly happened in June last year at Payneham South, northeast of the city.

At the conclusion of the brief hearing, Magistrate Jayne Basheer commented on the way Ms Edwards had dressed for court.

Jazmine Edwards was criticised by magistrate Jayne Basheer for what she was wore to court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe
Jazmine Edwards was criticised by magistrate Jayne Basheer for what she was wore to court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe

"Ms Edwards, I don't want to sound incredibly old-fashioned, but the way you're dressed today is not the proper way to appear in court," she said.

"It's not the beach.

"So next time please wear something more appropriate … I don't mean to be rude but it is a formal court proceeding, "

Ms Edwards responded by saying: "It's 35 degrees outside."

The matter was adjourned to a date in March.

Ms Edwards, of Adelaide, declined to make any comment as she left court pushing a pram.

Jazmine Edwards leaves Adelaide Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe
Jazmine Edwards leaves Adelaide Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe

 

Originally published as 'It's not the beach': Magistrate knocks court attire

court crime jazmine ann may edwards

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Clarence Valley

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Clarence Valley

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Clarence Valley and support your local, passionate team by casting your vote. SEE THE FINALISTS AND VOTE.

        New owner reveals future of South Grafton building

        Premium Content New owner reveals future of South Grafton building

        Business Could this become the hip new spot for South Grafton in the near future?

        Police urge motorists to drive safe this Australia Day

        Premium Content Police urge motorists to drive safe this Australia Day

        News NSW Police will be out in force for their Australia Day road safety operation

        Bryan’s lifelong passion for basketball honoured

        Premium Content Bryan’s lifelong passion for basketball honoured

        Basketball Bryan Robins’ passion for basketball has been immortalised with a life membership...