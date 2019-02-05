'It's not this poor fella's fault,' murder-accused told cops

MURDER accused Robert John Nott said "drunken jealousy" and nine hours of drinking led to him stabbing Nathan Wiseman.

But Mr Nott, 41, told police he never intended to kill the young Sunshine Coast man in December 2015.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

"I do get jealous over my women," Mr Nott told police after Mr Wiseman, 21, was found dead in Tewantin.

In a police interview played to Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday, Mr Nott said he was with "lady friend" Leeanne Berghofer on Boxing Day 2015.

Mr Nott, homeless at the time, said Mr Wiseman introduced himself and the three drank together.

"Over a period of drinks I noticed this man was getting quite friendly towards my lady friend," he told arresting officer Jonathan Colquhoun the next day.

Mr Nott said he eventually "made it clear that she was my lady friend".

Mr Nott claimed he threw a cask of wine into the river which upset Ms Berghofer, who left.

He said he heard a crunch "out of the blue" and Mr Wiseman had hit him in the top of the eye.

"Well of course ... this sparked fumes up."

Mr Nott said he had a stainless steel knife found at a boat ramp, and due to "jealousy" and "being pissed", he stabbed Mr Wiseman in the chest.

The murder accused said he "suffered some blows in the back again" and then stabbed Mr Wiseman in the neck to "slow him down".

"I didn't realise that I went overboard," he told police.

He said he was shocked "a little bit of aggression on the wine would lead to some young bloke's death".

He said Ms Berghofer and Mr Wiseman were not to blame.

"It's not this poor fella's fault."

Mr Nott also told Mr Colquhoun he threw the knife and his own shirt in the river.

The trial continues. -NewsRegional