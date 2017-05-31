It's now or never for awards hopefuls

SMASHED IT: The Benny's Smash Repairs team celebrates winning Business of the Year at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

ORGANISERS of the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards are calling for a strong show of support from the local business community as the deadline for entries approaches.

There are just three days left to get entries in for the judged categories of the awards.

Categories up for judging include Retail, Hair and Beauty, New Business, Food and Beverage, Trainee/ Apprentice of the Year, and many others.

Marketing co-ordinator for the awards, David Moase, said the organising committee was expecting to receive a rush of entries ahead of this Friday's deadline but that they were keen to still encourage as many businesses as possible to get involved.

"If you have been thinking about entering or have started toying with an entry, now is the time to get it completed,” he said.

"We have received some outstanding entries but right now we would like to see many more come in ahead of the deadline.

"If we don't receive as many as we hope by the close of business on Friday, the committee would face a tough decision about whether to proceed with the awards or not.”

Information about how to enter can be found at www.valleyexcellence.org. au.

The deadline for entries in Friday, June 2. The awards ceremony will be held at the Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday, August 5.