CALOUNDRA'S Allan 'Alfie' Langer is officially the next in line for a statue outside Suncorp Stadium.
IT'S OFFICIAL: Alfie to be bronzed at Suncorp

4th Jul 2018 4:27 PM
The Queensland Rugby League has written to the State Government requesting the 'Little General' be immortalised in bronze.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said cabinet had discussed the idea and thought it appropriate.

"We will be in further discussions with the QRL about making that a reality," she said.

"It might happen in time for (next week's) State of Origin."

He would join greats of the game Wally Lewis, Darren Lockyer, Mal Meninga and Arthur Beetson.

Langer played 258 games for the Broncos between 1988-99 and 2002, and was one of the best halfbacks of the 1990s.

In a decade of dominance he won four premierships with the all-conquering Broncos.

It comes after several weeks of campaigning by the Daily.

