IT'S OFFICIAL: Big River Way or the highway

The intersection of the Pacific Highway and Gwydir highway, with a roundabout construction as part of Grafton bridge project. Adam Hourigan

DESPITE late motions to drive down an alternative route, council have confirmed their choice for the new name of the old Pacific Highway.

Big River Way was officially and endorsed at yesterday's council meeting after two attempts to change it were voted down by councillors.

Cr Debrah Novak kicked off the first attempt to by attempting to change the name to one which recognised the Clarence Valley's indigenous culture.

Ms Novak said contrary to council documents which stated "there is no uniform or agreed name to represent all three nations", there was in fact one word for river - 'Briemba'.

"My understanding is the Aboriginal name is Briemba and we actually have a street called that," she said.

"It seemed a really great acknowledgment of our three nations."

While some councillors supported the idea to recognise the indigenous heritage in principal, they were not prepared to change it at such late stage and with little consultation.

"If we were looking at the number of submissions made, Big River Way, just about equalled all of those submissions that recognised traditional owners," Cr Andrew Baker said.

So I don't know that we should take on ourselves some authority to interpret the non-submission of the Aboriginal peoples," Cr Andrew Baker said.

The issue was further complicated by a Briemba St already existing, something the general manager, Ashley Lindsay said the Geographical Names Board may take into account.

"The criteria is that it needs to be unique, not the same as or similar to other roads in the region," he said.

"It should not cause confusion for emergency services."

Cr Karen Toms was next up, moving an pushing for a name change to Clarence Valley Way, citing the fact it had received 58 submissions and was more representative of the area.

"It is important when people are traversing through our area they can easily see the link to the town or LGA, and Big River Way to me doesn't really tell them that," she said.

"I like the fact it identifies where people are going."

Cr Greg Clancy said he would not be supporting the proposal as he felt it had already been ruled out by the GNB as there was a pre-existing road called Clarence Way.

Councillor Arthur Lysaught agreed and said most people recognised it was 'Big River Country'.

"It has been a term that is well used, we have used it in marketing packages, we have used it in tourism, we have used it in so many ways."

"It is very rare that I agree with my Green friend over in the corner, but I think he summed it up fairly well when he indicated it was not going to be acceptable as Clarence Valley Way anyway."

Ms Novak said the name Big River Way "just didn't place it anywhere", didn't give it an identity within the region and from a marketing and place naming point of view, wanted to change it.

"When you google 'big river' you get everywhere else other than the Clarence Valley."

The most critical of the name was Cr Jason Kingsley, who said the name "kinda stinks" and would "probably support anything other than Big River".

"As far as I am concerned 'Big River' is past tense, I remember growing up and it was referred to the big river," he said.

"But it is now known as the Clarence River and I expect that's how it will be continued to be known.

"Our region is the known as the Clarence, our state electorate is named Clarnece and most importantly, most of the people in the submissions have asked for the road to be named Clarence Valley Way."

Despite there being no unbridled enthusiasm displayed for the new name, the amendment was lost 5-4 and Big River Way was subsequently endorsed as the Councils recommendation to the GNB.