IT'S OFFICIAL: Cowboy champion wears a new hat for PBR

IN THE CHUTES: Four-time Australian bull-rding champion David Kennedy will be one of the judges at the Grafton PBR tomorrow night.

SINCE retiring Australia's most successful bull rider David Kennedy has maintained regular involvement with the sport, mentoring up and coming cowboys.

He will also wear a new different hat at the Grafton PBR event tomorrow night as one of the key officials who scores the rides in the competition. In his career, Kennedy has been on all kinds of bulls and has a good understanding of what to look for when scoring a ride.

With so many great riders matched against great bulls at it is extremely important for officials to get the numbers right and this weekend will be no different Kennedy and Adam Bates in the official roles.

Kennedy is the only Australian to win the PBR Australian Championship four times. The key to his success could be explained by the facthe "liked not so much winning one event, but winning the whole year”.

Kennedy's extraordinary run of titles was partly due to being able to keep fit and healthy.

"In my career I was probably never the flashiest bull rider, but the thing that got me over the line was I rode more bulls than anyone else and I was very consistent,” Kennedy said.

"When you ride a bull for eight seconds and get off him on your terms, that's when you are injury free. When you're down in a slump and the bull's throwing you off, that's when guys get hurt.”

The 32-year-old retired when he was still young enough to ride at the end of 2016 to spend more time with his four children.

"When you don't see them at home every weekend for eight years, it takes its toll on you,” he said.

"I've devoted my whole life to bull riding. Everything else came second. I don't know how many birthdays of my children or wife I've missed so I could be the champion of the year.”

Kennedy was introduced to the sport at age 11 when he rode a calf at home in the yard.

"I was just bored one day so I got on it,” he saids.

"Dad bought me a bucking chute and some steers and I used to get on three or four steers two or three times a week.”

Kennedy embraced the healthy competition between the riders and the community in the sport.

"We're all mates. We travel together and if you hate each other it makes a long road, doesn't it?

"You want to win. But to see them do good is good as well. You just want to beat that bull and that's the number one.”

He has encountered the odd ornery bull in his time. One called Mass Destruction, in particular, stands out in his memory.

"The first time I nearly rode him seven and a half seconds. And every time after that the bull knew it was me, he'd do the exact same thing every time, and it was about two jumps every time after that.

"I'd try to adjust and do different things to accommodate it but every time he'd do the exact same thing to me.”

He also fondly remembers Wild Thing. "That's a bull I really liked and got along with really well. He'd half look back at you and see who it was. I reckon every time he'd look back and then stand up straight and get ready to go once he knew who was on his back.”

