Kevin Hogan gets a hug from his wife Karen and three children after winning the seat of Page.
Politics

IT'S OFFICIAL: Hogan formally claims Page

5th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
RE-ELECTED Federal member for Page Kevin Hogan can formally claim the seat for the third time.

The Australian Electoral Commission has formally declared the results for the electorate.

Mr Hogan said he was "humbled by the strong support” and thanked the community for their " faith and trust”.

"I will continue to do everything I can to further job growth and keep this region as special as it is,” he said.

IT'S OFFICIAL: Kevin Hogan has been formally re-elected to the seat of Page.
"I acknowledge the other candidates who were all good people”

Grafton AEC divisional returning officer Libby Atkins said the public don't see the work behind the scenes and the team are "looking forward to a good rest”.

The final two-party preferred results were 64,428 for Mr Hogan and 43,771 for Labor candidate Patrick Deegan.

australian electoral commission federal election 2019 kevin hogan patrick deegan
Grafton Daily Examiner

