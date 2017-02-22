29°
Business

It's official: Petrol price rip-off worst in years

22nd Feb 2017 10:36 AM
Australia is facing some of its highest petrol prices.
Australia is facing some of its highest petrol prices. Lee Constable

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PETROL prices in Australia had their highest quarterly average in more than two years, according to the latest report from the consumer watch dog.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's ninth quarterly report on the Australian petroleum industry has found that the December quarter 2016 had the highest quarterly average price since the June quarter 2015.

This coincided with unprecedented growth in popularity of fuel price comparison apps and websites as motorists seek out the cheapest fuel in their area.

Prices in the five largest cities (i.e. Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth) increased by 7.8 cents per litre (cpl) to 122.0 cpl.

Retail prices in Brisbane

Retail prices in Brisbane remained the highest of the five largest cities in the December quarter 2016.

The average retail petrol price in Brisbane in the December quarter 2016 was 125.1 cpl, which was 3.8 cpl higher than the average across the other four largest cities (an increase of 2.5 cpl from the previous quarter).

As part of the ACCC's Cairns regional market study, the ACCC is seeking an explanation from the major petrol retailers in Brisbane for the higher prices in Brisbane compared with the four other largest cities.

Responses will be included in the Cairns report, expected to be released in the first half of 2017.

Yes, they are making bigger profits

Gross retail margins (i.e. the difference between retail prices and wholesale prices) increased by 0.9 cpl to 11.3 cpl.

Average gross retail margins in the five largest cities in the 2016 calendar year were 10.6 cpl, which was marginally higher than in 2015.

"Average retail prices in the December quarter 2016 in the largest cities were the highest since the June quarter 2015, while gross retail margins also increased in the quarter," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said.

The increase in retail prices during the quarter was significantly influenced by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announcing in late November an agreement to limit crude oil production.

"In this higher price environment it is even more important for motorists to shop around for cheaper petrol prices."

 

Fuel price apps helping motorists says ACCC

"Fuel price apps and websites are helping motorists to pick the best time and the cheapest location to fill their tanks.

The ACCC estimates that by timing their purchases of petrol, and choosing to buy from the lowest priced retailer, motorists filling up a vehicle with a 60 litre tank could save themselves around $10 to $15 per tank of petrol," Mr Sims said.

The availability and usage of petrol pricing apps and websites increased significantly in 2016.

Data collected by the ACCC shows that usage of these websites and apps increased from around 4 million hits in the December quarter 2015 to around 21 million hits in the December quarter 2016.

The 7-Eleven, GasBuddy, and NRMA apps, and the NSW FuelCheck website join existing ones, such as the MotorMouth, and Woolworths fuel apps and the MotorMouth and WA FuelWatch websites.

Price cycles

The ACCC's report highlighted significant changes that have occurred in the petrol price cycle over the past decade.

Price cycles in the four eastern capital cities increased considerably from an average length of 7 or 8 days in 2007 to an average of over 22 days in 2016.

Over the same period, the average size of the price cycle increase more than doubled - from an average price jump of around 9 cpl in 2007 to an average of around 20 cpl in 2016.

"Changes in the price cycle have made it harder for consumers to know when the best time to fill up is, and the average price cycle increase is now around 20 cpl.

"This is another reason for consumers to use petrol apps and websites to find the best time and lowest priced retailer to purchase fuel from," Mr Sims said.

Mergers and acquisitions

Two major proposed transactions in the retail fuel industry were announced in the December quarter 2016.

These are BP Australia's proposed acquisition of Woolworths' fuel sites and Caltex's proposed acquisition of Milemaker Petroleum's retail fuel business assets in Victoria.

"These transactions will be closely analysed and assessed by the ACCC as they have the potential to significantly influence the structure and competitive dynamic of the retail petrol sector," Mr Sims said.

Topics:  apps australian consumer and competition commission brisbane cairns editors picks general-seniors-news petrol prices

Optus commits $5.3M to improve Valley network coverage

Optus commits $5.3M to improve Valley network coverage

"PLANNING is underway to build sites at Waterview Heights, Yamba West, Angourie, Brooms Head, Nymboida and Palmers Island."

It's official: Petrol price rip-off worst in years

Australia is facing some of its highest petrol prices.

Brisbane retail prices the highest of the large five cities

Couple lucky to be alive after Yamba boat crash

SURVIVORS: Ron and Carol Clark are recovering after their boat was shipwrecked off Lover's Point at Yamba.

"(The waves) just picked the boat up like it was a toy"

Want free stuff from Aldi? Here's how

Aldi is looking for product samplers.

FINALLY, the wait is over.

Local Partners

Optus commits $5.3M to improve Valley network coverage

"PLANNING is underway to build sites at Waterview Heights, Yamba West, Angourie, Brooms Head, Nymboida and Palmers Island."

Free classes to help teens connect mind, body and soul

SHIMMY: Mel Miller who will be holding a free belly dancing class for teenagers.

Develop self-confidence in these free belly dance workshops

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

AUSSIE hip hop outfit Bliss N Eso have announced they will play a tribute show for the stuntman killed during the filming of their music video.

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

Downsize, Invest or Move In

2-6 Lake Edgecombe Close, Junction Hill 2460

Duplex 3 1 1 AUCTION

Positioned in the quiet Costello estate Junction Hill, this duplex offers plenty for all buyers in today's market. The home consists of three bedrooms, all with...

Delightful Downsizer

73 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located in a flood free position, this delightful low set brick and tile home is the perfect opportunity for buyers in the market who are looking to downsize and...

Inexpensive low maintenance Maclean land with a view

Lot 23 Sunart Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land Quality elevated block of land in a quiet leafy cul-de-sac with new ... $95,000

Quality elevated block of land in a quiet leafy cul-de-sac with new homes surrounding, this block enjoys far-reaching mountain and mighty Clarence River views by...

Views to Die For!!

Lot 36 Gwydir Highway, Cangai 2460

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located roughly 60klms out of Grafton, this large 769 acre rural alotment is rugged and natural. Backing onto Gibraltar Range National Park, it goes without...

Impressive Lifestyle Property Ticks All Boxes

3464 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

House 6 3 6 Now priced at...

Commanding your attention this grand home is big on size, location and features sure to impress even the most fastidious buyer. Beautifully maintained both inside...

Attractive Investment Opportunity

1/97 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 2 NOW $215,000

Whether you are looking to purchase your first home or an addition to your investment portfolio this elevated 3 bedroom unit is a must to inspect. Situated in a...

Bring In The Workers

32 Compton Street, Iluka 2466

House 1 1 1 $225,000

This fibro dwelling needs plenty of work to bring it up to scratch but the low price allows for the budget to turn this run down shack into a beach cottage. ...

Solid Home in Ideal Position

84 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 3 $489,000

Renovated home located in the most sought after part of town. Walking distance to shops, bowls club, pub and less than 200m to Iluka Bay. Large front deck as well...

1265sqm Medium Density On The River

34 Marandowie Drive, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 4 $595,000

For those looking for something a little different this home is situated on a huge block of land overlooking the North arm of the Clarence River. The home is...

Eklektika - Ever wanted to live above the shop?

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

As Macleans popularity is soaring the opportunity presents for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial with residence for their own use or...

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this home is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Houses selling like hot cakes

HIGH DEMAND: Maclean Valley 2 Coast principal Ingrid Nott.

Valley's housing market pushed by supply shortage and jobs growth

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!